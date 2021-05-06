Unbeaten pre-season has Hatfield & Crusaders looking to positive year
- Credit: DANNY LOO
Hatfield & Crusaders have enjoyed a fruitful pre-season and have now set their sights on a productive Herts Cricket League season.
The Ascots Lane-based cricket club enjoyed wins over Aldenham, Ware and Cockfosters as well as a keenly-contested intra-club friendly.
Ben Gethin-Golder was the star with the bat against Aldenham, hitting 15 fours and a six on his way to 95, while Arman Sofat took a superb hat-trick as H&C strolled to a 117-run victory.
It was closer against Ware, just four runs, but the win was certainly helped by Sukhi Grewal's unbeaten 110, a knock that contained 19 boundaries.
Tawfiq Mannan also took 3-22.
Against Cockfosters, Gareth Wynne's excellent 3-7 and 3-18 from Ian Golder left Cockfosters on 188 all out and the win was secured with seven deliveries to spare, skipper Ben Clark hitting 53 not out.
Backed by big improvements to the facilities, including a new electronic scoreboard and covers, there is plenty of confidence at the club who would welcome all new playing and social members.
