Hatfield United romp to big win with best performance of the season

Hatfield United before a 4-1 win away to Harpenden Town Res in the Herts Senior County League. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Hatfield United produced arguably their best performance of the season to beat Harpenden Town Res.

The Herts Senior County League Division One clash ended in a 4-1 win for Nigel Upson's resurgent team, this their third win in four unbeaten games.

Early forays forward from Harpenden were repelled by a United defence superbly marshalled by Chris Gray and Darren O’Brien and rapid counter attacks, with man of the match Matt Noot at the heart of everything, gave them opportunities of their own.

Dale Stewart in action for Hatfield United against Harpenden Town Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

And with 15 minutes gone they took the lead, a through ball from Solomon Dowadu split the Harpenden defence and Dale Stewart gave the keeper no chance.

Charlie Lloyd (10) takes the congratulations after scoring for Hatfield United. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

They extended that lead six minutes later, Stewart turning provider from a corner for Charlie Lloyd to get his first of the season.

Matt Noot (second from left) was man of the match in Hatfield United's win over Harpenden Town Res. - Credit: HATFIELD UNITED FC

Two became three four minutes into the second period, Noot scoring from a Solomon Sharpe assist and they should have scored even more before Harps pulled one back with a great dribble and strike.

But Noot set up Curtis Warner to restore the three-goal lead and end the scoring.

There could well have been more goals though with Dowadu and Charlie Jay going close for United but Harpenden too should have scored, Dan Blacktopp superbly saving a penalty.