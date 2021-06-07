Potters Bar beat Harpenden in battle of the top two before advancing in National Cup

Published: 12:44 PM June 7, 2021

Thilan Walallawita was among the wickets as Potters Bar beat Harpenden in the Herts Cricket League. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Potters Bar are now clear at the top of the Herts Cricket League Premier Division tree after winning away at Harpenden in a battle of the early leaders.

Both sides had taken 70 points from the opening four rounds of fixtures and both arrived at the Common in buoyant mood.

However, three wickets for Jigar Mehta and solid scoring throughout with the bat meant Bar took a comfortable four-wicket win with a little more than seven overs to spare.

They had opted to bowl first after winning the toss and had dismissed both openers with 19 only on the board.

Chad Barrett batting for Harpenden against Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Chad Barrett (37) and Danyaal Khalid (27) gave them a few worrying moments, as did Arthur Garrett (37) but wickets fell regularly around these knocks.

Danyaal Hussain batting for Harpenden against Potters Bar. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Mehta finished with 3-41 while Blaine Banniaster claimed 2-22 and Thilan Walallawita 2-23.

In reply Patrick Scott (38) and skipper Steve Gale (21) gave the visitors the perfect platform, putting on 67 for the first wicket, before Ashane Wijesuriya (39), James Scott (23*) and Bannister (17) guided them to the winning post.

Walallawita knocked off the five winning runs in the 43rd over.

Ashley Sivarajah took a fine 3-21 for Harpenden while there was two wickets for Garrett and one for Nick Lamb.

Bar now lead the standings by three points from West Herts and it is the Watford side who will visit The Walk on Saturday for another top of the table encounter.

Harpenden meanwhile are fourth and will travel to Totteridge Millhillians next.

It turned out to be a fabulous weekend for Potters Bar as they also reached the group final of the National Club Competition with victory over North Middlesex.

The star of the six-wicket win was 17-year-old debutant Ashish Padki who took a splendid 5-30 with his slow left-arm action, bowling the hosts out for 155.

Ashane Wijesuriya produced a good display behind the stumps for Potters Bar at North Middlesex in the National Club Competition. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

He was assisted by an excellent display behind the stumps by Wijesuriya and a couple of wickets for Teddy Duke.

Teddy Duke bowls for Potters Bar in the win at Harpenden. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

The reply was rattled off with an unbeaten 45 at better than a run a ball from Miguel Machado the top score.

Bar will now play Brentwood in the regional final on June 27.