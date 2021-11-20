News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hannah Burke puts injury nightmare behind her with European Tour win

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:00 AM November 20, 2021
England's Hannah Burke (left), Emily Pedersen (centre) and Finland’s Krista Bakker (right) with their ATS-Jeddah trophy

Welwyn Garden City's Hannah Burke (left), Emily Pedersen (centre) and Finland’s Krista Bakker (right) with their ATS-Jeddah trophy - Credit: TRISTAN JONES/LET

Welwyn Garden City's Hannah Burke has claimed victory on the Ladies European Tour as part of a four-ball team led by Denmark's Solheim Cup star Emily Pederson.

The pair, along with Finland's Krista Bakker and Slovenian amateur Pia Babnik, took the honours in the one-million dollar Aramco Team Series - Jeddah.

Burke only returned to golf last year after a horror Achilles injury which kept her out for the entire second half of the 2019 LET season.

She said: "I’ve had a couple of tough years so this is absolutely amazing and I’m loving it.

"The injury in 2019 took its toll, not really just physically but mentally, financially – I kind of had a year out, made zero money, spent a lot to rehab to get back to where I needed to be, it was mentally draining.

"It’s been a massive battle. I’ve been close to calling it a day, truthfully. So this is big.

"I’ve had massive support back home from all my family, friends and from my coach Brian here, who has backed me all the way. Thanks to everyone.”

