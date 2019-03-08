Green Lanes take the crown in the Hatfield schools’ netball tournament

There were celebrations for Green Lanes Primary School as they battled their way to victory in the Hatfield Schools’ Netball Tournament.

The annual event saw seven teams from four schools, Countess Anne, De Havilland, Green Lanes and St Philip Howard descend on the Ridgeway Academy in Welwyn Garden City for a full day of action.

And the tournament proved as exciting as previous editions.

A spokeswoman for the event said: “It was great to see three schools enter two teams into the tournament, helping promote the sport across Hatfield schools.

“And yet again the standard of netball seen was extremely high.

“It was a fantastic afternoon and credit is due to the players of all teams who competed hard throughout.”

Last year’s winners, De Havilland A, scored the most goals in one match against their B team 7-0 while Green Lanes A proved a hard team to beat, as they came through the group stage with a 100 per cent record.

They were given a fright though by Countess Anne who showed fantastic team work and ball movement up the court in what turned out ultimately to be the battle for the final.

However, the Green Lanes’ side were able to squeak pass them with a narrow 3-2 win

It all led to a final between Green Lanes and De Havilland A.

Both teams kept their heads up, showing great skill and determination and it resulted in a 2-2 draw after normal time.

That meant for the second year running extra time was needed to settle the contest.

And it was in this added period that Green Lanes took the win as they pulled away to finish with a two-goal lead.

