Green Belt Motor Club host successful Summer Autocross event

Published: 1:19 PM August 26, 2021

Simon Ford of Devon won the Green Belt Motor Club Summer Autocross event in his Honda Autocross Special. - Credit: GREEN BELT MOTOR CLUB

Green Belt Motor Club's Summer Autocross event brought competitors from far and wide - and also saw a home winner.

The Potters Bar-based club held the races at Much Hadham near Bishop's Stortford, utilising a 1.1km course laid out in a large stubble field.

In total there were 42 competing in the two-day event and for the second year in succession, the overall victory went to Simon Ford from the South Hams Motor Club in Devon, driving his Honda Autocross Special.

He finished more than six seconds ahead of Green Belt pair John Rigden and Nigel Booley, driving a Subaru Impreza, with a 2500cc turbocharged engine, and a 1300cc Ard Busa autocross special.

Green Belt president Richard Warne also put up a good performance in his Car Spares Cheshunt and Comer Oils-sponsored Ford Escort Mk2, finishing first in the over 1600cc two-wheel drive rally car class.

There were also club events on both days with 17-year-old Tyler McAlpin finishing first and second in his 1300cc Suzuki Swift, his first ever autocross races.

For more information go to www.gbmc.org.uk