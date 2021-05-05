Malcolm Wise gets off to flying start in another busy year of motor racing
- Credit: DPM YOUNG
Malcolm Wise has begun another season of motor racing in fine style.
The chairman of the Potters Bar-based Green Belt Motor Club came second in the first two races of the 2021 Modified Ford Series, in his Ford Escort Cosworth.
This series for 10-year old Ford saloon cars kicked off with a pair of 15-minute races at the one mile long Lydden Hill track in Kent, which is the shortest road racing circuit in the United Kingdom.
In his white and yellow Chandu Tailor & Son-sponsored car, which has a turbocharged engine that kicks out over 550 horsepower, Wise managed to notch up two finishes in second place in both of these fiercely-contested races.
In both events he was only headed, by a couple of seconds, by arch rival Rod Birley who drives a similar Ford Escort that has been built to World Rally Championship specifications.
Apart from being a super-fast racing driver Wise does most of his own car preparation including putting together its ultra-powerful 2000cc turbocharged engine.
For more information about the Green Belt Motor Club go to www.gbmc.org.uk
Most Read
- 1 'Confusion of legal status' sees public path fenced off
- 2 Man found with head injuries following assault
- 3 'We must act now' - villagers in renewed fight to save pub
- 4 Have you seen this wanted man?
- 5 Pupil wins competition to name fire engine 'SAVIOUR'
- 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 7 Local council elections: Don't know who to vote for? See what the candidates in your area have to say
- 8 Michael Portillo's Great British Railway Journeys on BBC Two visits Hertfordshire this week
- 9 Resident fights to save ancient oak tree from destruction
- 10 Drug trafficker guilty of 'cruel and tragic' Cameron Hill murder