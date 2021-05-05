News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times

Malcolm Wise gets off to flying start in another busy year of motor racing

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 1:00 PM May 5, 2021   
Malcolm Wise of Green Belt Motor Club in his Ford Escort Cosworth.

Chairman of the Green Belt Motor Club Malcolm Wise in his Ford Escort Cosworth. - Credit: DPM YOUNG

Malcolm Wise has begun another season of motor racing in fine style.

The chairman of the Potters Bar-based Green Belt Motor Club came second in the first two races of the 2021 Modified Ford Series, in his Ford Escort Cosworth.

This series for 10-year old Ford saloon cars kicked off with a pair of 15-minute races at the one mile long Lydden Hill track in Kent, which is the shortest road racing circuit in the United Kingdom.

In his white and yellow Chandu Tailor & Son-sponsored car, which has a turbocharged engine that kicks out over 550 horsepower, Wise managed to notch up two finishes in second place in both of these fiercely-contested races.

In both events he was only headed, by a couple of seconds, by arch rival Rod Birley who drives a similar Ford Escort that has been built to World Rally Championship specifications.

Apart from being a super-fast racing driver Wise does most of his own car preparation including putting together its ultra-powerful 2000cc turbocharged engine.

For more information about the Green Belt Motor Club go to www.gbmc.org.uk

Motorsport
Potters Bar News

