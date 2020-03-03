Awards night honours the stars of Green Belt Motor Club

Green Belt Motor Club's Martyn Andrews (left) is presented with his 2019 trophy by Anthony Ashwell. Picture: CHRISTINE MATTHEWS Archant

The Potters Bar-based Green Belt Motor Club honoured their stars of last season at their glitzy annual dinner.

Green Belt Motor Club's Martyn Andrews and Steve Greenhill in their Subaru Impreza. Picture: CHICANE MEDIA Green Belt Motor Club's Martyn Andrews and Steve Greenhill in their Subaru Impreza. Picture: CHICANE MEDIA

In total 17 prizes were awarded with the club's championship for drivers on multi-venue stages rallies going to Welwyn Garden City's Martyn Andrews.

Along with co-driver Steve Greenhill he guided his Subaru Impreza to some impressive results, the most notable of which was on the gravel forest tracks of Wales in the Red Kite Stages Rally.

The presentations were made by honorary member Anthony Ashwell, himself a former autocross and rallycross competitor.

Club president Richard Warne paid tribute to co-founder Tony Strong who died during the year before looking to the year ahead.

He said: "We had a good year and we look forward to another one in 2020, especially as we will be assisting on a new closed public road event, the Hertfordshire Stages Rally, which will be run in the Stevenage area in July."

For more information about the club go to www.gbmc.org.uk