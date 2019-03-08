Advanced search

Great start to busy marathon season for Garden City Runners at Brighton

PUBLISHED: 12:39 15 April 2019

A squad from Garden City Runners travelled to the 'utterly brilliant' Bushey Parkrun for their latest tourism run.

Archant

Marathon month began with a bang for Garden City Runners as a number travelled to the south coast to take on the popular Brighton run.

Garden City Runners' Dave Heal recieves his certificate for completing 12 marathons in 12 months.Garden City Runners' Dave Heal recieves his certificate for completing 12 marathons in 12 months.

They were greeted by good weather too and it allowed a number of superb times.

Leading the way was Richard Robinson who completed the course in a personal best time of three hours 46 minutes and 39 seconds.

He said: “It was a great race and well supported although there was a nasty headwind for the final seven kilometres back from the power station.

“It was a very well organised and managed event.”

Garden City Runners' Steven Nolan at the Connemara Half Marathon in Galway.Garden City Runners' Steven Nolan at the Connemara Half Marathon in Galway.

Kath Evans was another to set a new fastest time for the distance, clocking 5:07:15 in what she described as “an amazing atmosphere, fabulous volunteers and a brilliant support from the local NHS and St John Ambulance”.

Alan Routledge took it easy so as not to aggravate an injury but still came home in 4:01:24 while Charlotte Jones finished in 6:19:49.

Dave Heal was also running a marathon, his 29th over the distance, at the Phoenix Top Run.

The trail run was based by the River Thames at Walton on Thames with Heal not in the best of health.

He said: “I had dreaded man flu so it was man flu versus marathon and man flu won.

“I cough and spluttered around the eight laps of a 3.28-mile circuit back and forth from The Weir pub to Walton Bridge in 5:15:05.

“It was rough under foot with ghastly cambers and bridges and I should have stayed in bed.

“Alas I am gluten for punishment and the camaraderie amongst runners was high with many starting a 10 marathons in 10 days event.

Steven Nolan ran the Connemara Half Marathon in Galway, surviving gusting winds and rain to finish in 2:23.

He said: “The course was beautiful and thanks to everyone for the company and encouragement on the training runs for the past few months.”

The latest round of parkrun tourism took 13 GCRs to Bushy Park in Teddington, the home of Parkrun.

Sean Bowen said: “It was utterly brilliant. There were 1,250 runners with a wide start and no bunching or elbowing, no repetition of the route and no lapped runners.

“The superb parkland made it hard to believe you were in a metropolis and there was plenty of parking, toilets and an outdoor cafe.

“It thoroughly deserves its place as the world's most popular parkrun.”

At the same a further 50 GCRs were in action elsewhere.

Rebecca Barden clocked up her 50th parkrun while Neil Hume got to his double-century with a second place at Ellenbrook Fields, where Caroline Hale was the first female.

The club are also organising the the third-birthday celebrations for Ellenbrook Fields on May 21.

