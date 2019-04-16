News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Ultimate Football: Great start for Stevie Wonder against the champions

Published: 12:09 PM April 16, 2019    Updated: 9:04 PM November 3, 2020
Got No Fans and The Mavericks in action at Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPH

Got No Fans and The Mavericks in action at Ultimate Football WGC. Picture: PETER STERLING PHOTOGRAPHY - Credit: Archant

The first week of Ultimate Football’s summer season saw Premier League reigning champions Rag Rovers take on league new-boys Stevie Wonder.

And in an impressive debut for the promoted side, they won 2-1 thanks to goals from Jay Reed and Josh Jordan.

Dean Sadler had put Rovers in front

The Rock also won 2-1, this time against Smakosze St Albans. Dan Harper and Maz Taylor got the goals for the Rock with Pawet Brodziak replying for Saints.

In the Championship, Hedgehog won 3-1 against Ladzio. Tom Bundy and Tom Douglas scored in the first half but Ladzio pulled one back through George Harris.

You may also want to watch:

However, James Ferguson ensured they would take the three points.

An attack-minded performance from both teams saw SD & Carlton Cole win 5-3 against FC Rangers Old Boys.

Most Read

  1. 1 Education secretary announces post-Christmas school reopening plans
  2. 2 What Tier 4 restrictions mean for Hertfordshire residents
  3. 3 More than 500 reported cases of coronavirus in a week
  1. 4 Lorry driver in critical condition after colliding with fence and road sign on A1(M)
  2. 5 Two men injured after fight outside block of flats
  3. 6 Met Office issue yellow weather warning for ice and snow
  4. 7 Bridgerton: 25 facts about the making of new Netflix series
  5. 8 Gift bags to be given out to elderly to help keep them warm and fed
  6. 9 Episode guide to new Netflix series Bridgerton
  7. 10 Who is Lady Danbury in new Netflix series Bridgerton?

Mark Rogers scored a hat-trick for Old Boys but so did Kieran Pendrel-Smith for Carlton and a brace from James Brookes helped them to the victory.

In League One, Old & Pathetic beat Lightning Lizards 3-1 while Neverbee Athletic overcame Real Sons 3-2 thanks to a brace by Chris Jones and one from Jamie Ayres. Ryan Hennessey bagged a brace for Sons.

The final game of the night saw The Mavericks and Got No Fans draw 0-0.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Meet the Lord and Lady who sold their estate to the founders of Welwyn...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon

NHS

Mount Vernon could be moved to Watford after plans revealed for cancer...

Deborah Price, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon

Film | Video

Seven movies on TV this week filmed in Hertfordshire

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon

CCTV image released after customer doesn't pay the bill at Turkish...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus