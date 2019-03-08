Great achievement for Welwyn Warriors as lacrosse league season starts

Welwyn Warriors and Hitchin Lacrosse opened the new season on National Lacrosse Day. Archant

A five-year hiatus from league lacrosse may have ended in defeat but simply playing the match was a huge step forward for Welwyn Warriors' women.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The club, who train and play across Welwyn Hatfield, were at Bishop's Hatfield School for the South of England League clash with south London-based Spencer, a match which ended in an 11-2 defeat.

Skipper Sam Wisbey was still delighted though.

She said: "It's obviously disappointing to lose but it's a great achievement to see the side back in a league and playing competitive lacrosse.

"The team battled hard throughout the whole game and will improve as the season goes on and we play more games together."

Player of the match for Welwyn was Issy Clegg who scored one goal with a great individual effort.

One day earlier the men opened their East of England Division One season with a 10-5 reverse to Hitchin at Hertfordshire Sports Village.

More information on the club is at www.welwynlax.com