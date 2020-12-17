Grassroots football suspended as Hertfordshire put into tier three government restrictions

Published: 3:00 PM December 17, 2020

Hatfield United's game against Aldenham on Saturday could be the last for a while after the Herts Senior County League suspended all fixtures. - Credit: HUFC

Grassroots football leagues have reacted to the news that Hertfordshire is now under tier three government restrictions by suspending leagues until the new year.

The Herts Senior County League, which is home to the likes of Letchworth Eagles, Sandridge Rovers, three Hatfield clubs and the reserves at Welwyn Garden City, Royston Town, Colney Heath and Baldock Town, issued a statement from director Scott Patmore.

It said: "It is with great sadness and regret that we are going to have to suspend the HSCL with immediate effect until the new year.

"This is not a decision myself and the committee has taken lightly and we understand and appreciate the hard work that clubs have put in to get us all playing football.

"I hope you understand our position as a league."

The Spartan South Midlands League meanwhile have announced that Division Two, where Codicote currently sit third, is also to be suspended.

Their statement read: "As Division Two is regarded as grassroots football, all fixtures are suspended until further notice."

Both Division Two and the HSCL sit at step seven and below of the National League System of non-league football.

For steps three to six, clubs in tier three are able to have crowds up to 150 but no away fans should travel.

The SSML are waiting for further instruction and guidance from the FA before making a decision on Premier Division and Division One.

The Southern League and Isthmian League, home of Welwyn Garden City, Potters Bar Town, Hitchin Town and Royston Town, have yet to make a statement.

St Albans City and National League South is considered elite so will have to back to behind closed doors matches.

The same applies to Stevenage who have announced their League Two match with Cambridge United on December 29 will be without fans.

They said: "A review of the tiers will be made on December 30 and should Hertfordshire be moved back into tier two, supporters may be allowed to return in-time for the home match vs Scunthorpe United on January 2 and the FA Cup match against Swansea City on January 9.

"However, until further notice, all Stevenage FC home games will be played behind closed doors."