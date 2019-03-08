Medals and personal bests galore as Hatfield Swimming Club enjoy very fine summer

Hatfield Swimming Club's Nathan Hughes celebrates his European 10K Open Water title. Archant

It's been an impressive few weeks for Hatfield Swimming Club's talented young squad with a number of high-ranking victories and performances.

Nathan Hughes led the way with his European Championship open water 10K gold but he was closely followed by Louise Fiddes who qualified for World para-swimming Championship.

Elsewhere the club were well represented at the British Summer Championships in Glasgow, open only to those British swimmers ranked in the top 24 of their age group

The club had 16 who qualified this year as well as seven age-group relay teams and Michael Klimaszewski, racing in the 15-year-old group, was the most successful.

He picked up gold in the 400IM freestyle event and added to that with personal best in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly, where he came second, and 200m freestyle.

Sara Kalawska also set a PB in the 16-year-old 100m butterfly, improving her time by one second, good enough for second overall and she also reached the finals of the 50m and 200m butterfly.

Maxwell George got to the final of each of his four events, all with a PB, while Jessica Woodward did the same in the 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly where she finished fourth and seventh.

There was a fourth place for James Woodward in the 200m butterfly and he set a PB in the 100m where he finished 10th.

Sophie Payne (17) reached the final of the 200m breaststroke, where she equalled her best time, Valeria Giron made the final in 100m butterfly, and finished ninth.

Shannon Stott (19) was eighth in the 200m butterfly.

Other swimmers who qualified to represent Hatfield were Will Kersey, Daniel Murtagh, Louise Fiddes, Peter Soczewka, Ethan Baskerville, Harry Constantine, Nathan Hughes, Bianka Misikova, Ela Norton, Lauren Stott, Sophie Quach, Yuto Watanabe, and Reese Housden.

The English Summer Meet in Sheffield, for swimmers ranked between 25th and 44th, saw another 16 qualifiers with Jessica Woodard winning a medal in the 100m butterfly in a personal best.

Lauren Stott (17) finished fourth with another PB and Ethan Baskerville, Peter Soczewka, Valeria Giron, Ela Norton, Maxwell George, Isabella Yeabsley, Bianka Misikova all made finals while Kirsty Fuge, Yuto Watanabe and Georgia Pritchard were also involved.