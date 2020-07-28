Solid week of golf for Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis at 3M Open

Welwyn Garden City's Tom Lewis recorded his highest PGA Tour finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit. Picture: DAVID DAVIES/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Welwyn Garden City’s Tom Lewis produced another solid four days of golf as he finished tied for 32nd in the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 29-year-old was the only Briton to make the cut and finished the tournament at 10-under-par.

His made the cut at three-under but his third round hinted at a fabulous finish.

Four birdies and an eagle had him pushing towards the top 10 but two dropped shots over the final seven holes left him with a four-under-par 67.

His final round was more of the same. There were five birdies this time but another two bogeys.

The winner was Michael Thompson who held off a late challenge from Adam Long to record a two-stroke success.

Two birdies over the final three holes though ensured Thompson would land only his second PGA Tour win and first since 2013.

Lewis returns this weekend at the St Jude Invitational, ironically part of the World Golf Championship or WGC for short.