British masters gold shocks and delights Herts Phoenix's Anthony Meikle

Anthony Meikle of Herts Phoenix with his gold medal from the British Masters Track & Field Championships. Picture: TRINITY MEIKLE Archant

There was a golden end to the British Masters Indoor Athletics Championship for one Herts Phoenix athlete.

Anthony Meikle, a late starter in the sport, claimed the top prize in the M35 60m at the event held at Lee Valley.

He said: "I started athletics basically to get fit and lose some weight and can't believe how much it has changed my life.

"I didn't hold much hope as I haven't competed indoors this season due to work and family life, a recent job change has meant I haven't been able to train as I normally would.

"But with the help of the Phoenix coaches I trained as hard as I could in the two weeks leading up to the championships.

"I came second in my heat but wasn't happy with my start. My daughter told me to relax as I'd do well so I did and got out of the blocks well and won, beating the athlete who won my heat.

"It wasn't a PB but 7.36 seconds was good enough to win gold.

"If you are over 35 come down to a training session. Athletics is for everyone with lots of different events and the coaches at Herts Phoenix are amazing."