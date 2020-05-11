Advanced search

Garden City Runners take inspiration from history to chase their challenge targets

PUBLISHED: 14:21 12 May 2020

Garden City Runners took inspiration from the 66th anniversary of Sir Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute mile barrier. Picture: PA

Garden City Runners are continuing to remain active and have been using historic milestones as inspiration.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, athletes took to the streets to complete a 75 run using whatever units of measurement they liked.

Becca Hayden and husband Alex managed a 7.5-mile loop around the town while GCR chairwoman Jane Malloy’s loop of the same distance took in the countryside around Bulls Green, Bramfield and Tewin.

Jacqueline McCallum used kilometres, adding an extra 2.5 onto her not-parkrun 5km attempt, and Karen and Nick Atkinson’s ran both a 7.5-mile loop on Thursday and a 7.5km loop around town on Friday.

Meanwhile 11 GCRs honoured the 66th anniversary of Sir Roger Bannister breaking the four-minute mile.

Organised by the British Milers Club, this one-mile virtual race saw Jack Tann home in a time of four minutes 57 seconds, closely followed by Adam Wadley (4:59) and Daniel Pudner (5:10).

The others were James Huish (5:19), Russell Casey (5:21), Herbie Hopkins (5:22), Tom Wackett (5:29), Paul Guy (5:31), Richard Somerset (5:32) Peter Harvey (5:33) and Hannah Frank (6:45).

The men’s vice-captain, Richard Darley, had challenged the club to collect seven selfies on their runs around town.

These had to include a rainbow, a closed pub, some water, something with four legs and one of the new Welwyn Garden City town signs.

Nikki Cowen completed the challenge first with honourable mentions to Hayley Connolly, Holly and Russell Casey, Jen Denman and Steve Williams.

The not-parkrun challenge attempts, completing 5km usually on a Saturday morning, were not hampered by the warm weather.

Alex Faulkner sneaked inside 26 minutes at Panshanger and Steve Edwards equalled his PB of 21:06 at Ellenbrook Fields.

Other 5k runners included Barbara Kubis-Labiak, James Aitchison, Amelia Loveys, Sharon Threlfall, Richard Darley, Jacqueline McCallum, Kate Walker, Maggie Wright, Kerry Henderson, Shena Lancaster, Tom Rogers, Annabelle Lee, Sofie Marchant and Paul Guy.

There was also a special mention for Sarah Lynn who took a whole two minutes off her Panshanger PB in a time of 33:11.

One week earlier the highlight was Kerry Henderson, finally released from her quarantine in South Africa to the outside world after weeks of doing not-parkrun in her garden.

On what should have been the weekend of the Kimpton Festival, Paul Guy completed his sixth consecutive run around the village in a new PB of 19:11.

Elsewhere there was a PB for Holly Casey at her Moneyhole not-parkrun (31:42). while Sharon Threlfall ran the fourth event of her own Balls Park not-parkrun.

