Garden City Runners honour friend with marathon milestones at Leila's Run

There were marathon milestones for two Garden City Runners as the club remembered a former team-mate in style.

The annual Leila's Run event in Wheathampstead pays tribute to Leila Taylor and offers runners the choice of 10K, half-marathon or full marathon races.

And fittingly at a race which honours someone who herself had ran over 200 marathons, Nick Genever hit his goal of 200 26-mile events.

He said: "After completing my 100th marathon at Leila's Run in 2016, I set myself the target of reaching 200 in three years. And today I have done it."

Dave Heal joined him in the milestone club with his 40th marathon.

He said: "I chose Leila's run as she was very inspirational to me when I joined GCR in 2001.

"Leila would always have a chat about her remarkable journey to joining the 100 marathon club, and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my 40th."