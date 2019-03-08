Garden City Runners honour friend with marathon milestones at Leila's Run
PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 August 2019
Archant
There were marathon milestones for two Garden City Runners as the club remembered a former team-mate in style.
The annual Leila's Run event in Wheathampstead pays tribute to Leila Taylor and offers runners the choice of 10K, half-marathon or full marathon races.
And fittingly at a race which honours someone who herself had ran over 200 marathons, Nick Genever hit his goal of 200 26-mile events.
He said: "After completing my 100th marathon at Leila's Run in 2016, I set myself the target of reaching 200 in three years. And today I have done it."
Dave Heal joined him in the milestone club with his 40th marathon.
He said: "I chose Leila's run as she was very inspirational to me when I joined GCR in 2001.
"Leila would always have a chat about her remarkable journey to joining the 100 marathon club, and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my 40th."