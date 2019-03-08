Advanced search

Garden City Runners honour friend with marathon milestones at Leila's Run

PUBLISHED: 13:16 20 August 2019

Nick Genever and Dave Heal both reached marathon milestones as Garden City Runners remembered their friend at Leila's Run.

Archant

There were marathon milestones for two Garden City Runners as the club remembered a former team-mate in style.

The annual Leila's Run event in Wheathampstead pays tribute to Leila Taylor and offers runners the choice of 10K, half-marathon or full marathon races.

And fittingly at a race which honours someone who herself had ran over 200 marathons, Nick Genever hit his goal of 200 26-mile events.

He said: "After completing my 100th marathon at Leila's Run in 2016, I set myself the target of reaching 200 in three years. And today I have done it."

Dave Heal joined him in the milestone club with his 40th marathon.

He said: "I chose Leila's run as she was very inspirational to me when I joined GCR in 2001.

"Leila would always have a chat about her remarkable journey to joining the 100 marathon club, and I couldn't think of a better way to celebrate my 40th."

