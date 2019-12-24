Advanced search

Garden City Runners enjoy mud, glorious mud, at Stevenage

PUBLISHED: 06:40 29 December 2019

Garden City Runners in cross-country action at Stevenage

Garden City Runners in cross-country action at Stevenage

Archant

Difficult muddy conditions just added to the fun as Garden City Runners travelled north to Stevenage.

Emma Dempster and Rob Lawrence of Garden City Runners in cross-country action at StevenageEmma Dempster and Rob Lawrence of Garden City Runners in cross-country action at Stevenage

In total 61 took on conditions that were "swampy" in parts even if the course was one of the more-gentle faced.

The first GCR over the line was Rob Lawrence who was fourth overall while James Huish, Neil Hume, Rob Casserley, Bruce Judge, Chris Eland, Herbie Hopkins and Tom Wackett were also scorers.

Martha Hall was the first GCR lady over the line closely followed by Lizzie Parry on her GCR debut, Eleanor Newton, Cathy Widden and Belinda McGinley made up the other scoring ladies for the club.

The club's parkrun action saw athletes heading to the likes of Wolverhampton, Southend-on-Sea, Derby, Worthing, Exmouth and even Singapore.

Martha Hall of Garden City Runners in cross-country action at StevenageMartha Hall of Garden City Runners in cross-country action at Stevenage

Notable achievements included a win for Hall at Gadebridge and seconds for Huish at Grovelands, Alex Newman-Smith at Westmill, Jack Tann at Panshanger and Hume at Ellenbrook Fields.

