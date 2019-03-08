Advanced search

Heal battles 'brutal' challenge to complete two marathons in two days

PUBLISHED: 10:11 13 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:11 13 June 2019

Garden City Runners' Dave Heal.

Archant

Garden City Runners' David Heal ran, walked and crawled up some very steep hills on the Cotswold way in the Threshold Event Race to the Tower which consists of two marathons in two days.

The first marathon started at Whitehill near Stroud and was very slippery and boggy because of torrential rain.

He finished it in six hours 50 minutes 41 seconds then after camping out just outside Cheltenham, his second marathon finished at Broadway Tower, which he reached after 7:13:27 of tough terrain.

He said: "This event was the second most difficult race I have done to date other than the Ironman Barcelona 2015. The wind was gusting on top of many exposed ridges and the hills were best described as brutal all the way through both days."

A number of GCRs took part in the St Albans Half Marathon and 5K races with Nel Hume stormed home to sixth while Barbara Kubis-Labiak finished in under two hours.

