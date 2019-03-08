Garden City Runners still proud despite relegation in Midweek Road Race League

There was disappointment for Garden City Runners in the Midweek Road Race League but certainly no disgrace despite their relegation.

Round four at Trent Park ended with GCR in sixth place and bottom of Division One, although their veterans put in a great performance to finish fourth.

In total there were 73 men and women from the club taking part on the hot and hilly course.

The first male to finish for the club was Pieter Vermeesch in a time of 36 minutes 48 seconds with Bruce Judge also breaking the 40-minute barrier.

For the women Caroline Hale continued her consistently excellent performances by crossing the line as the first GCR and 10th vet in 45:05 while Rachel Hickey, Katy Healy and Rebecca Barden were the others inside 50 minutes.

There was a strong club turnout at the Ware 10s too where runners had a choice of either 10km or 10-mile distances.

And on the day of the final of the Women's Football World Cup, it was only fitting that the 10 mile two-lap race was won by a woman, Annabel Gummow of Winchester & District clocking 57:47 and 1:10 ahead of the second runner and first man home, Patrick Coate.

First back for GCR and second MV50 in the 10m was Peter Harvey while second FV55 was Jacky O'Leary.

Dennis Draper was the winner of the MV80 trophy.

In the 10km race Jerry Gilbert was first in the MV70 category in a time of 58:36 while leading the pack home for GCR was Richard Brown.

There was also a PB for Terry Tristram of 1:07:43.

Garden City Runners' monthly parkrun tourist trips continued with a visit to Roding Valley, close to Chigwell in Essex.

Eleven made the journey to a flat course where Richard Somerset was the first to return to the finish fourth overall.

Andrew Holt certainly enjoyed his trip, clocking a PB of 20:15.

Elsewhere 63 club members were at other parkrun venues where there were personal bests for Michael Tandy and Mark Boyce at Ellenbrook Fields and Celia Pardoe at Shrewsbury.

Vermeesch and Neil Hume were second and third at Ellenbrook behind Kevin Skinner of Newham & Essex Beagles whose 15:30 was the fastest UK parkrun time of the weekend.

Fredi Giliberti's 50th parkrun took him to Letchworth.