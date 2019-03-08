GCR's Figg finds form to fly to a first-place finish in 5k at Harpenden Arrows event

GCR's Asa Moberg-Grout, Steve Grout and Daniel Pudnor at the Herts Hobble. Archant

Garden City Runners' Daniel Figg was first past the post at the Harpenden Arrows Invitational 5k.

A group of 25 GCR members took part and Figg claimed victory in an impressive 17 minutes 24 seconds, with other three clubmates inside the top 10.

Adam Wadley (18.28) and Paul Guy (18.40) were third and fourth, with Daniel Pudner (19.50) ninth.

Five members took on the annual Herts Hobble trail event and all chose the 26.5 route of the two options available.

Nick Genever finished in an impressive time of 4:53, while Asa Moberg-Grout and Daniel Pudnor both came home in 6:53, ahead of Steve Grout (6:54) and Alex Yates (7:30).

Parkrun proved as popular as ever with members as a total of 69 tackled 16 different events on Saturday.

Craig Brown brought up his hundred at Panshanger, where he finished second and Russell Casey came home in third place.

Tomasz Pisulski celebrated his 50th parkrun outing at the same event with 22 fellow GCR members in a field of 412, as Ryan Kean (19.36), Fredi Giliberti (22.59), Shaun Kent (25.27) and Fiona Selwood (33.30) all set personal bests.

Meanwhile, Neil Hume was first past the post at Ellenbrook Fields, while Andrew Holt clocked a best of 20.46 at Dunstable Downs and Sam Smith was in action up in Inverness.

After a healthy turnout at each of the previous three Avery League midweek races, GCR are hoping for more at Trent Country Park on Thursday, before hosting the Mob Match during race five on July 11 (7.45pm).

GCR will be assisted by Herts Phoenix and Ware Joggers and the 10k course is the same as last year, with headquarters in the main hall at Ridgeway Academy.

The club are looking for help with race marshals, finishing teams, car park attendants, water station personnel, kitchen staff and a photographer.

Refreshments for over 500 runners will be provided and all donations are welcomed.

Other results, Harpenden Arrows Invitational: Ryan Kean 19.30, Richard Somerset 19.34, Glen Dobson 21.43, Terry Fowler 21.55, Justin Kean 23.10, Brad Smith 23.36, Steve Grout 23.40, Matt Frank 24.21, Michael Paine 25.27, Tom Cooke 25.38, Tom Rogers 25.41, Richard Brown 25.54, Asa Moburg-Grout 26.02, John Davis 26.19, Hannah Frank 26.31, Nikki Cowen 26.33, July Kean 26.50, Helen Paine 27.44, Wayne Aylott 29.33, Lynette Stewart 32.24, Lauren Potter 32.24.