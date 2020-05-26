Advanced search

Garden City Runners return to Midweek League action

Garden City Runners out on their recent runs

Garden City Runners out on their recent runs

Garden City Runners have returned to Midweek League action but in a whole new format.

Garden City Runners out on their recent runsGarden City Runners out on their recent runs

Race director Richard Somerset has introduced the MWLockdown 10k series, with runners plotting their own route while adhering to social distancing rules.

A total of 103 runners took on the first race and those who complete all races in the series will be awarded an exclusive MWL medal.

The next race is due to take place on June 3-4 and must be an on-road, hilly route with a minimum of 350 feet elevation.

Chris Jones recorded the fastest time of 38.01 in the opener, with Herbie Hopkins (38.14) and James Huish (38.23) completing the top three.

Garden City Runners out on their recent runsGarden City Runners out on their recent runs

Martha Hall was first woman with 41.35, ahead of Becca Hayden (42.36) and Juliet Vine (44.06).

Next week’s challenge, posted by Charlotte Jones, is for members to get out and about on their favourite local run and take a photo of their favourite thing on that route.

It could be anything from a stunning view after a tough hill, a pretty building or a pub!

Garden City Runners out on their recent runsGarden City Runners out on their recent runs

Snaps should be posted on the club’s facebook page with a short description to help others discover new places to run in Herts.

For those who enjoy competitive racing, a host of virtual events are coming up over 5k, 10k and half marathon distances.

Runners are advised to check websites such as medalmad.com, virtualrunneruk.com, runthrough.co.uk, saturnrunning.co.ik, whitestarclothing.co.uk, racethedistance.com and findarace.com for their next challenge.

Garden City Runners also continue to pose their own weekly tests during the coronavirus pandemic, including a Run Leaders Challenge, 10k Training Challenge, Not Your Average Parkrun Challenge and Long Run Challenge.

Garden City Runners out on their recent runsGarden City Runners out on their recent runs

See gardencityrunners.org.uk for more details.

