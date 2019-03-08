Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Garden City Runners hail prize guys at annual awards ahead of Welwyn Half

PUBLISHED: 13:00 20 March 2019

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

Archant

Peter Harvey and Sean Bowen scooped the top awards at the Garden City Runners annual awards evening.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONESGarden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

Harvey’s support of the Welwyn 10K plus his stewardship of the MWL Mob Match earned him the Club Member prize while Bowen was voted by his peers as Club Runner of the Year.

Helen Paine and Tom Wackett were the winners of the Jan and Ted Avery trophies.

Martha Hall retained her Midweek League title, winning in Division Two, just ahead of fellow GCR Caroline Hale.

Neil Hume was the male winner in Division Two.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONESGarden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

Veronica Shadbolt was the first female GCR in the Sunday Cross-country League, while Jack Tann is the new owner of the male title.

Tann was also presented with the Most Promising New Male award, with honourable mentions to Peter McKenzie, Peter Jasko, Adam Wardley, and Stephen Ellard-Elliot.

Jen Hill was his female equivalent with Belinda McKinley, Eleanor Newton, Kaye Metcalfe, and Becca Hayden among the mentions there.

The Most Improved awards went to Michael Paine and Hannah Frank while Star Beginner was Tom Parmley, who started running with the beginners group in 2018.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONESGarden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

GCR’s Excellence Award was given to two, Chris Eland and Denys Baudry, while there were Lifetime Membership awards presented to Bruce Judge, Martha Hall and Sean Bowen.

*A total of 32 GCRs were among a field of 533 at the Welwyn Half on Sunday, with Peter McKenzie (1:23.51), Chris Jones (1:24.21) and Tom Wackett (1:25.23) leading the men home.

Sarah Cotton Bostock (1:36.25) was first club female to finish, ahead of Jo Grant (1:56.07) and Sam Males (1:56.53), as Jacky O’Leary (2:03.26) took third in the W60 age group and Dennis Draper notched up another M80 win.

Richard Somerset ran seven miles before hurling himself into the action to complete a 20-mile training run ahead of the London Marathon.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONESGarden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

James Dunmore (1:30.19) just missed his 1:30 goal as pacer Paul Guy clocked 1:29.51.

Further afield, Lorenzo Franchi ran the Jerusalem Marathon in 4:03.08 and Nick and Karen Atkinson completed the Bath Half in 2:02.44 and 2:11.19 respectively.

Malcolm Down (40.59) was 21st overall and third M50 over the 10k distance at the Milton Keynes Festival of Running, as son David came home in 29th in 42.11.

Kath Evans and Elaine Giles took on the Ashridge Boundary Run, a scenic route of around 16.5 miles, as Helen Stafford (26.49) and Paul Guy (19.12) were first past the post at the Westmill and Jersey Farm parkruns. Steve Grout ran clocked 24.15 in Jersey.

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Child, 7, rescued after vehicle rolls into Stanborough Lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Heroes save trapped seven-year-old boy in Welwyn Garden City after van rolls into lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Most Read

Police cordon off Welwyn Garden City road after man suffers serious head injury

Police in attendance after an incident on Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: DANNY LOO

Police called after men follow young girls in Welwyn Garden City

Two girls were approached by men in Hilly Fields in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View

Police appeal after man seriously hurt in Welwyn Garden City

Police are on the scene in Vine Close, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Danny Loo

Child, 7, rescued after vehicle rolls into Stanborough Lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Heroes save trapped seven-year-old boy in Welwyn Garden City after van rolls into lake

Stanborough Lakes. Picture: DANNY LOO

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

New special free school to be opened in Welwyn Garden City

A new special free school in Welwyn Garden City is among 37 to be funded by the Department for Education.

Garden City Runners hail prize guys at annual awards ahead of Welwyn Half

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

GLL launches £260,000 fund to get Welwyn Hatfield active

Badminton players using the courts at Gosling sports hall. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Potters Bar crash

A motorcyclist was injured in a collision in Potters Bar this morning. Picture: Nina Morgan

Potters Bar fail Cambridge exam, but seconds within touching distance of title

Ed Whybrow drives forward. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists