Garden City Runners hail prize guys at annual awards ahead of Welwyn Half

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES Archant

Peter Harvey and Sean Bowen scooped the top awards at the Garden City Runners annual awards evening.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

Harvey’s support of the Welwyn 10K plus his stewardship of the MWL Mob Match earned him the Club Member prize while Bowen was voted by his peers as Club Runner of the Year.

Helen Paine and Tom Wackett were the winners of the Jan and Ted Avery trophies.

Martha Hall retained her Midweek League title, winning in Division Two, just ahead of fellow GCR Caroline Hale.

Neil Hume was the male winner in Division Two.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

Veronica Shadbolt was the first female GCR in the Sunday Cross-country League, while Jack Tann is the new owner of the male title.

Tann was also presented with the Most Promising New Male award, with honourable mentions to Peter McKenzie, Peter Jasko, Adam Wardley, and Stephen Ellard-Elliot.

Jen Hill was his female equivalent with Belinda McKinley, Eleanor Newton, Kaye Metcalfe, and Becca Hayden among the mentions there.

The Most Improved awards went to Michael Paine and Hannah Frank while Star Beginner was Tom Parmley, who started running with the beginners group in 2018.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

GCR’s Excellence Award was given to two, Chris Eland and Denys Baudry, while there were Lifetime Membership awards presented to Bruce Judge, Martha Hall and Sean Bowen.

*A total of 32 GCRs were among a field of 533 at the Welwyn Half on Sunday, with Peter McKenzie (1:23.51), Chris Jones (1:24.21) and Tom Wackett (1:25.23) leading the men home.

Sarah Cotton Bostock (1:36.25) was first club female to finish, ahead of Jo Grant (1:56.07) and Sam Males (1:56.53), as Jacky O’Leary (2:03.26) took third in the W60 age group and Dennis Draper notched up another M80 win.

Richard Somerset ran seven miles before hurling himself into the action to complete a 20-mile training run ahead of the London Marathon.

Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES Garden City Runners celebrated the good and the great form the club at their annual awards night. Picture: CHARLOTTE JONES

James Dunmore (1:30.19) just missed his 1:30 goal as pacer Paul Guy clocked 1:29.51.

Further afield, Lorenzo Franchi ran the Jerusalem Marathon in 4:03.08 and Nick and Karen Atkinson completed the Bath Half in 2:02.44 and 2:11.19 respectively.

Malcolm Down (40.59) was 21st overall and third M50 over the 10k distance at the Milton Keynes Festival of Running, as son David came home in 29th in 42.11.

Kath Evans and Elaine Giles took on the Ashridge Boundary Run, a scenic route of around 16.5 miles, as Helen Stafford (26.49) and Paul Guy (19.12) were first past the post at the Westmill and Jersey Farm parkruns. Steve Grout ran clocked 24.15 in Jersey.