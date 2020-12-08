Garden City Runners get out and about once again

Garden City Runners saw 35 members take on the latest club 5k at Hatfield Business Park.

The fast, flat two and a half lap route saw James Huish finish as first male in 17.45 and Caroline Hale as first woman in 21.12.

Steve completed the marathon distance around the familiar Ellenbrook parkrun course, with support from fellow members.

The route included 12 laps of a 3.5k loop of Ellenrbook fields, with Steve finishing in three hours 51 minutes.

He said: “I’d had it on my wish list for a while to run a marathon and even entered two different marathon events only to see them cancelled due to the pandemic.

“So I decided that instead of just trying to run one for the sake of it, that I’d do my own event but raise some money for charity in the process to act as motivation and inspiration!

“I decided to run for Willow Foundation as a charity that has helped friends close to me in the past. And I have to say an enormous thanks to everyone who sponsored me, including many

generous GCRs!

“The total as it stands is £904, and as my company are going to double it, means I raised over £1,800!”

Ann Hayden tackled the 26.2 mile distance for the first time, with support from daughter Becca, as she completed the virtual ABP Southampton marathon.

Running from Welwyn Garden City to Stanstead Abbotts, via Hertford and Ware, she finished in 4:37.41 and said: “It seemed like a good idea when we set off but I hated the last eight miles.

“After a peanut butter sandwich and a warm cup of tea I was buzzing, special thank you to Becca for keeping me going.”

At the other end of the scale, GCR’s Dave Heal ran his 72nd marathon and 32nd ultra event in freezing conditions.

Heal had to complete as many 3.28-mile laps as possible in seven hours at Thames Valley Park near Reading and managed nine laps (29.52 miles) in 6:15.43.

“It wasn’t the best ultra I’ve done ut the camaraderie out there was fantastic as everybody was suffering after one month out of serious marathon runnnig due to the second lockdown.

“I’m ecstatic to get another ultra done, especially after being out injured three weeks with bruised ribs. That’s 17 ultras done out of 26 in 52 weeks in my next global marathon challenges awards!”

Fredi Gilbert completed the Knebworth XC challenge in 1:15.29, but ran a slightly longer course after getting lost three times!

GCR 5k: James Huish 17.45; Neil Hume 18.25; Paul Guy 18.49; Tom Wackett 19.13; Mattie Labiak 19.27; Mike Russell 19.57; Rob Hughes 20.00; Sean Bowen 20.03; Richard Somerset 20.12; Steve Ellerd-Elliott 20.16; Mark Ashworth 20.57; Caroline Hale 21.12; Steve Williams 21.29; Chris Loveys 22.10; Johan Preis 22.46; Nick Portalski 22.46; Cecilia Darcy 22.58; Steve Button 25.02; Richard Sidlin 25.11; Pete Sawko 25.12; Sharon Threlfall 25.20; Caroline Griffin 25.25; Barbara Kubis-Labiak 25.25; Michael Tandy 25.34; Rachael Everard 25.58; Jennifer Williams 26.02; Neal Brown 26.29; Sofie Marchant 27.52; Louise Smith 28.28; Willow Gibson 33.48; Caroline Hughes 33.50; Jacqueline McCallum 34.26; Melanie King 34.56; Jane Molloy 35.05; Sue Russell 37.09.