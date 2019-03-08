Garden City Runners cheer biggest and best Welwyn 10k yet as Hume goes so close

Garden City Runners at the Welwyn 10k Archant

Garden City Runners celebrate their biggest and best Welwyn 10k yet as a field of 546 battled it out at the end of Welwyn Festival Week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garden City Runners at the Welwyn 10k Garden City Runners at the Welwyn 10k

Watford Joggers' Stephen Norris won in 35.46, with Neil Hume (35.56) close behind as Simon Bostock finished 11th in 37.54.

Peter Harvey (39.09) and James Dunmore (39.33) also broke 40 minutes, ahead of Steve Ellerd-Elliott (40.43) and Justin Hill (40.48), with Caroline Hale the first GCR woman home in 42.44.

Zoe Stephens (43.26) was not far behind, as recent recruit Nick Portalski clocked 44.04 ahead of Neil Brittain (44.23), with 33 other GCR members in action.

The club also put out a large squad of 75 at the Midweek League race hosted by Orion Harriers, as the men finished sixth and the women fifth, to leave them both in sixth overall.

GCR's Neil Hume was second at the Welwyn 10k GCR's Neil Hume was second at the Welwyn 10k

The veteran men were fifth, while the women just missed out on top spot and finished in an excellent second place, with GCR now fourth overall.

You may also want to watch:

Bruce judge (35.31) was first to finish among the men, with Tom Wacket (35.44) seconds behind, as Martha Hall (38.00) romped home for the women ahead of Caroline Hale (41.18).

Dave Heal completed a total of 52.5 miles at the Race To The King ultra marathon in Winchester.

GCR's Rebecca Barden and Veronica Shadbolt GCR's Rebecca Barden and Veronica Shadbolt

After covering a brutal 23-mile trail course in 5:12.13, Heal was up early the next day for a 30-mile route in 7:11.30 and a personal best for the distance as he finished 72nd in a field of over 400,

Stuart Mann made his debut at the Greensand Ridge Relay at the age of 75 and his time of 1:22.14 for the 9.1-mile third leg was 15 minutes inside his M70 handicap.

The Garden City Gazelles came home in ninth place out of 46, while the Garden City Greyhounds finished 30th.

And Sean Bowen ran the combined 34.3 miles of all six legs on his own and clocked the quickest time of all runners tackling the same challenge.

GCR's Naz Gezer-Clarke with Terry Fowler in costume GCR's Naz Gezer-Clarke with Terry Fowler in costume

Nick Genever completed the 26-mile Mynd Drover in Shropshire in 5:30, after a total ascent of 1,260 metres, just a week on from running the Malvern Midsummer marathon in 5:53.

Chris Eland ran a personal best 19.50 at Keswick parkrun, while Martha Hall finished third overall and first woman at Westmill in 21.11 and Daniel Pudner clocked 19.24 for second at the Millennium Country event in the Forest of Marston Vale.