Dinosaurs and elf spotted in Welwyn Garden City as Garden City Runners take on 2.6 challenge

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers. Archant

Garden City Runners have not only been able to keep up some sort of exercise routine during the coronavirus lockdown but they have also managed to elect a new club committee.

The Welwyn Garden City-based athletics club held their AGM via Zoom and saw a number of new faces voted in.

Jane Molloy is the new chairwoman, replacing Brad Smith, while James Huish and Helen Paine are the new captains of the mens and ladies teams.

Richard Darley remains as men’s vice-captain and Hannah Frank takes up the mantle of the ladies’ vice-captain.

The rest of the committee comprises of Nigel Cavill (treasurer), Karen Atkinson (secretary), Sue Fletcher (membership secretary), Sean Bowen, Tony Harden and Tom Wackett.

And on what should have been the weekend of the London Marathon, GCR have been active in the 2.6 challenge, set-up by organisers of the London event to help charities recoup some of the money they would have lost.

Some decided that a simple 2.6km run wasn’t enough though so Craig Stephenson and Sharon Threlfell took to the empty WGC streets dressed as dinosaurs.

Jacqueline McCallum ran the same distance with daughter Lottie.

New chair Molloy went for miles instead of kilometres but still in fancy dress up and down the village green in Burnham Green.

Another in unusual attire was Nikki Cowan who went up and down her road before donning pink to complete a 10K in honour of the WellChild charity and 18-year-old Holly Smallman, who died in March after a long battle with cerebal palsy, epilepsy and chronic lung disease.

Tim Cooke and Rachael Everard also completed 2.6 mile runs.

James Dunmore went back to kilometres as he ran 26.2km along the Alban Way and back through Sandridge and the Ayots.

The full marathon distance was completed by two, Becca Hayden and Charlotte Jones, with the former taking on the 26.2 miles distance despite not training for it prior to the lockdown.

However, she felt inspired to support charities hit by the crisis and is fundraising for Mind UK.

Jones meanwhile should have been running at London and completed laps of her garden to complete the distance. She is still fundraising for Isobel Hospice.

Rebecca Barden also should have been at the start in Greenwich Park but opted for half distance on Sunday, using another scenic course through the Ayots and back via Codicote and Kimpton.

Some GCRs have been using the Centenary Way, a 20.20km orbital loop round WGC, as the basis for their runs.

James Aitchison said: “It links some of our best paths and has introduced me to new places. The leaflet with its sketch map of local features is charming.”

Richard Darley and Hannah Frank both completed the loop over the weekend.