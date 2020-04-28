Advanced search

Dinosaurs and elf spotted in Welwyn Garden City as Garden City Runners take on 2.6 challenge

PUBLISHED: 06:16 29 April 2020

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

Archant

Garden City Runners have not only been able to keep up some sort of exercise routine during the coronavirus lockdown but they have also managed to elect a new club committee.

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

The Welwyn Garden City-based athletics club held their AGM via Zoom and saw a number of new faces voted in.

Jane Molloy is the new chairwoman, replacing Brad Smith, while James Huish and Helen Paine are the new captains of the mens and ladies teams.

Richard Darley remains as men’s vice-captain and Hannah Frank takes up the mantle of the ladies’ vice-captain.

The rest of the committee comprises of Nigel Cavill (treasurer), Karen Atkinson (secretary), Sue Fletcher (membership secretary), Sean Bowen, Tony Harden and Tom Wackett.

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

And on what should have been the weekend of the London Marathon, GCR have been active in the 2.6 challenge, set-up by organisers of the London event to help charities recoup some of the money they would have lost.

Some decided that a simple 2.6km run wasn’t enough though so Craig Stephenson and Sharon Threlfell took to the empty WGC streets dressed as dinosaurs.

Jacqueline McCallum ran the same distance with daughter Lottie.

New chair Molloy went for miles instead of kilometres but still in fancy dress up and down the village green in Burnham Green.

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

Another in unusual attire was Nikki Cowan who went up and down her road before donning pink to complete a 10K in honour of the WellChild charity and 18-year-old Holly Smallman, who died in March after a long battle with cerebal palsy, epilepsy and chronic lung disease.

Tim Cooke and Rachael Everard also completed 2.6 mile runs.

James Dunmore went back to kilometres as he ran 26.2km along the Alban Way and back through Sandridge and the Ayots.

The full marathon distance was completed by two, Becca Hayden and Charlotte Jones, with the former taking on the 26.2 miles distance despite not training for it prior to the lockdown.

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

However, she felt inspired to support charities hit by the crisis and is fundraising for Mind UK.

Jones meanwhile should have been running at London and completed laps of her garden to complete the distance. She is still fundraising for Isobel Hospice.

Rebecca Barden also should have been at the start in Greenwich Park but opted for half distance on Sunday, using another scenic course through the Ayots and back via Codicote and Kimpton.

Some GCRs have been using the Centenary Way, a 20.20km orbital loop round WGC, as the basis for their runs.

James Aitchison said: “It links some of our best paths and has introduced me to new places. The leaflet with its sketch map of local features is charming.”

Richard Darley and Hannah Frank both completed the loop over the weekend.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Fly-tipping hits Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Rubbish dumped across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan/Eamonn Lynch//Elaine McNicholas.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google

Fly-tipping hits Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Rubbish dumped across Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar. Picture: Sandra O'Sullivan/Eamonn Lynch//Elaine McNicholas.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Dinosaurs and elf spotted in Welwyn Garden City as Garden City Runners take on 2.6 challenge

Garden City Runners took to the streets and their gardens in fancy dress to complete the 2.6 challenge set by London Marathon organisers.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Brookmans Park Golf Club launch shopping service for members and the village

Work on the course at Brookmans Park Golf Club is keeping it in pristine condition for when the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are lifted. Picture: BRIAN HALL

Welwyn Garden City B&Q opening with social distancing measures

B&Q in Welwyn Garden City will reopen tomorrow with social distancing measures in place. Picture: Google
Drive 24