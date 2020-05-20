Advanced search

Overground or underground Garden City Runners have been wombling free

PUBLISHED: 06:26 22 May 2020

Garden City Runners' James Benfold was crowned Womble of the week in their latest COVID-19 challenge.

Garden City Runners' James Benfold was crowned Womble of the week in their latest COVID-19 challenge.

The challenges designed to get Garden City Runners out and about across the town during the coronavirus crisis continue with the latest dipping its toe into the waters of nostalgia.

The run leader challenge was set by Rob Lawrence who wanted GCR members to channel their inner Womble, going underground and overground through subways, underpasses and tunnels and over bridges.

An optional extra was to pick up some of the rubbish that has built up during the lockdown period.

And the club rose to the challenge.

Willow Gibson and Debbie Pierson were to be found wombling at Stanborough Lakes while Nikki Cowen headed to Hatfield House picking up litter as she went.

Jen Denman wombled under four underpasses and over six bridges and Karen Atkinson channelled Madame Cholet in her wombling wedding anniversary run around the Ayot Greenway.

However, the Womble of the week award went to James Benfold who managed to go over and 32 bridges and underpasses without once crossing his own path.

The next challenge is a more straight forward 10k one, designed to replace the summer’s Midweek League series.

Race director Richard Somerset said: “A chance for you to slake your thirst for competition, to judge your lockdown fitness and maybe to push yourself to an unofficial PB.

“Not run a 10k before? This is your chance to have a go. Run, jog, walk the choice is yours and no one has to do all the races.”

The club have also asked for their junior members to create their own medal for the challenge.

Jane Molloy said: “This is an opportunity for any of our U16 children to get creative and enter our medal design competition.

“Over the summer months, club members will take part in a virtual Midweek League of five 10k races. We plan to award a unique, bespoke medal to every GCR who participates in all five of the MWLockdown events.

“We want that medal to have pride of place on display in GCR homes as a thing of great beauty

“We are asking GCR juniors to come up with a colourful and appropriate design and they have free rein to be as bold and creative as they like.”

Overground or underground Garden City Runners have been wombling free

