Gates staying shut at Potters Bar Bowls Club for President’s Day with virtually no action

The new gate at Potters Bar Bowls Club has remained closed despite the traditional date for the opening game of a new season passing. Archant

This Saturday should have been the first game of another season at Potters Bar Bowls Club but the new gates will remain shut.

President’s Day is the traditional opening fixture in The Walk-based club’s calendar and everything was ready.

Months of hard work by the dedicated green team had perfected the playing surface and even the surrounding area was prepared, with hedges trimmed and new seating installed.

The gates themselves were brand new too, made by resident carpenter Terry White, but with rules from government and Bowls England being followed intently the venue will remain closed for the first time in 90 years.

That’s not to say there will be no activity for the members.

Club president Jan Southwell and captains Richard Winn and Jean Scott remain in touch with players and will hold a virtual opening day on Saturday.

Members are being asked to send photos of their own preparations for what they would be doing to get ready for the start of the bowling season at Potters Bar. The photos will appear on the club’s website.

In addition members are being encouraged to take part in two virtual competitions that have been organised by David Arnold, sending in their answers by email, text or phone.

Prizes and trophies are up for grabs and the club are making an application to the Guinness Book of Records for recognition of a virtual fixture.