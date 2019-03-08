Challenge GCR in full swing as athletics club face various tests

Garden City Runners' Maggie Orme (centre) with her sisters at the Seagrave Wolds Challenge. Archant

Challenges of various lengths and terrain occupied the thoughts of Garden City Runners this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Garden City Runners' Kath Evans and Peter Lapthorne at the Thames Chase 10K. Garden City Runners' Kath Evans and Peter Lapthorne at the Thames Chase 10K.

Maggie Orme took on the Seagrave Wolds Challenge, a 16-mile cross country run through the Leicestershire Wolds countryside, and she made it a family affair.

She said: "It was a very tough but fun challenge although we were ankle deep in mud for most of the 16 miles.

"It was great to run with two of my sisters and also the furthest any of us have ever attempted."

GCRs' ultra marathon ace Dave Heal completed the Excalibur Eleven, his 43rd marathon, which involved as many laps of a 3.28 mile trail circuit at Walton on Thames in six hours.

He said the circuit was "full of slippery bits of mud and puddles, which got worse as the day progressed from dry sunny conditions to torrential rain".

Kath Evans and Peter Lapthorne meanwhile took on the Thames Chase 10K, part of a series which celebrates 100 years of forestry.

There were also celebrations for Paul Guy, Richard Somerset and Johan Preis who all recorded their 100th parkrun at Panshanger.

Over at Ellenbrook Fields, Rob Lawrence was first and Neil Hume third.