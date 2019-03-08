Advanced search

Wisdom and experience show youth how to do it as GCRs tackle London

PUBLISHED: 11:05 30 April 2019

Garden City Runners' Rebecca Barden, Louise Beale, Katy Healy and Anne Henson show off their London Marathon medals.

It it’s April then it must mean London was calling for Garden City Runners – and this year experience showed the young pups how it was done.

Garden City Runners' Richard Somerset shows off his London Marathon medal.Garden City Runners' Richard Somerset shows off his London Marathon medal.

The WGC-based club were again well represented both on and off the course, and there were plenty of good times to be had.

Neil Hume romped home in exactly two hours 40 minutes, placing him 421st out of the plus 40,000 finishers, and a swift final 5km saw Simon Bostock clock 2:51:48.

Garden City Runners provided volunteers for the baggage control at the London Marathon.Garden City Runners provided volunteers for the baggage control at the London Marathon.

Paul Richardson and Robert Casserley completed the quartet inside three hours with times of 2:54:25 and 2:57:34 respectively.

But behind them the older generation were doing too badly either.

Garden City Runners' Rob Casserley in action at the London Marathon.Garden City Runners' Rob Casserley in action at the London Marathon.

Denys Baudry was well up in the over 65 category with his 3:25:29 good enough for ninth.

This was his 28th marathon of the year and he said: “The roads were pretty clear and you could go at a decent pace straight away.

Garden City Runners' Dennis Draper shows off his London Marathon medal.Garden City Runners' Dennis Draper shows off his London Marathon medal.

“I can't be unhappy with my time.”

Anne Henson came 16th, also in the over 65s category, thanks to a PB of 4:16:12

There was a personal best of 5:54:55 for Jane Molloy, beating her previous record by more than 30 minutes, and Richard Somerset was another to thrash his fastest time as he finished over 18 minutes better in 3:07:07.

The indomitable Dennis Draper strode home in 6:21:33, the seventh in the over 80 category, while wife Eleanor went deep into the race before making a sensible exit.

The over 50 category saw Sean Bowen pay for a relatively fast start as he finished in 3:01:06 while Richard Darley cruised home in 4:33:24.

He said: “It was a truly memorable day which I won't forget for a long time. The cheering from the spectators was incredible almost from the get go.

“I managed to get my predicted time almost to the minute and overtook several rhinos, result.”

Laura Cowley was the first GCR woman home in 3:19:36, 616th in the female race while Rebecca Barden (3:36:41) and Katy Healy (3:48:49) were also well up.

Special credit went to Stuart Whitford who had to forego his marathon plans last year due to severe illness but bounced back with a time of 4:43:45, beating his last time by 10 minutes.

He said: “I got carried away and went way too fast for the first half and it was run/walk for the rest of the route.”

