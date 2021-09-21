News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Garden City Runners enjoy silver lining on short hop to Stevenage

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:15 PM September 21, 2021   
Garden City Runners enjoyed a good day out at the Stevenage 10k.

Plenty from Garden City Runners took full advantage of a short trip and a Hertfordshire race as they stretched their legs at the Stevenage 10k.

And there was success too, with both the men's and ladies' teams claiming silver medals in the event which doubled as the county championship.

Helen Paine, Becky Cullers and Carol Reid were the scoring runners for the women while Justin Hill, Peter Harvey, Steve Ellerd-Elliott and Daniel Pudner counted for the men.

The Faulkners made it a family affair as daughter Alex ran with father Dave.

She was the first GCR woman back in a chip time of 50 minutes 14 seconds while for Dave, this was his first race in five years, finishing just 24 seconds outside the hour.

There will be an event even closer to home on Sunday with RunFest starting and finishing at Campus West.

Three routes are on offer with a 2k designed for families and 5k and 10k options for those fancying more of a challenge.

The event goes through Sherrardswood and the 10k adding in the Ayots with all money raised going to Riding for the Disabled and the Welwyn Hatfield Women’s Refuge.

