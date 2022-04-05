News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Manchester Marathon joy for Juliet Vine as GCR charges to third place

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 5:00 PM April 5, 2022
Juliet Vine of Garden City Runners was third non-elite female in the Manchester Marathon.

Juliet Vine of Garden City Runners was third non-elite female in the Manchester Marathon. - Credit: GCR

Six Garden City Runners made their way to the Manchester Marathon with one having a huge reason to remember the day.

Juliet Vine had only completed her first marathon last year but romped round the course to finish as third-placed woman in a time of two hours 49 minutes 18 seconds and 503rd overall.


She said: "I was really happy to cross the finish line as the third non-elite woman. We were lucky with the conditions being so good. The atmosphere was fantastic with lots of entertainment and support from the crowd."

Anna Lillie was also among the 24,000 participants with Jason Pike the quickest of the men in 2:54:12, ahead of Dom Thomas (PB), Behzaad Ghouse and Chris Poole.

Michael Paine and Richard Robinson were in London for the London Landmark Half Marathon with the latter setting a new PB.

Richard Darley and Dave Heal meanwhile completed the Essex Spring Half Marathon while Lorenzo Franchi ran twice as far in the multiple-lap event at Debden airfield near Saffron Walden.

Athletics
Welwyn Garden City News

