Garden City Runners enjoy fine results at Kimpton

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:45 AM May 11, 2022
Garden City Runners took a big squad to the Kimpton 10k.

Garden City Runners took a big squad to the Kimpton 10k.

Garden City Runners kept it local in their search for competition as a good squad headed to the Kimpton 10k.

The scenic route headed out from the village towards Ayot St Lawrence before turning for home and the downhill finish to the Recreation Ground.

First home for the GCR ladies was Caroline Hale in 14th overall, followed in by Helen Stafford and Rebecca Barden third.

Veronica Shadbolt's return to a GCR lady saw her fourth from the club.

For the men, Peter Harvey was fourth overall and was followed home in successive positions by team-mates Tom Buzzard, Richard Somerset, Dom Thomas and Steve Ellerd-Elliott

Harvey then turned his attention to the Hitchin 10k where, dressed in trademark full union jack kit, he finished seventh out of 520 starters.

Hannah Frank and Richard Darley of Garden City Runners at the Greenway Challenge in Letchworth.

Hannah Frank and Richard Darley of Garden City Runners at the Greenway Challenge in Letchworth.

The other garden city was the destination for Hannah Frank and Richard Darley as they took on the Greenway Challenge around Letchworth.

Starting and finishing at Standalone Farm, the route is similar to WGC's centenary way, mostly on trails.

Darley managed two hours 13 minutes 31 seconds while Frank came in with a commendable 1:49:38.

