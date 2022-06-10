News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Garden City Runners stay top of Midweek Road Race League after another strong display

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 8:45 AM June 10, 2022
Garden City Runners stayed top of the Midweek Road Race League after a strong showing in round three.

Garden City Runners strengthened their hold on Division Two of the Midweek Road Race League after round three in Harlow.

Hosted by Ware Joggers, GCR came out tied with the hosts to maintain their seven-point lead overall.

The club were helped by another strong turnout, 87 in total, and that saw them take first in the women's race and second in the men's.

Garden City Runners' ladies were the winners of round three of the Midweek Road Race League.

Juliet Vine was third and Anna Ward (sixth), Martha Hall (seventh), Zoe Stephens (ninth) and Caroline Hale (10th) spearheaded a superb team effort for the ladies.

Dan Pudner led the men home in sixth with Herbie Hopkins was their second finisher (10th) and Peter Harvey one place behind.

GCR not only lead overall but they hold top spot in each of the four sub-competitions, both open and veterans, male and female.

Round four takes place in Royston on June 30 before the mob match heads to WGC, the final round which sees all three divisions involved.



