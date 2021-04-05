Huish goes whoosh as Garden City Runners return with a bang to actual racing

Published: 11:22 AM April 5, 2021

Garden City Runners finally got to taste the thrill of actual competition again when they took part in the St Albans 10k - and it was a superb return for James Huish.

Starting and finishing in Highfield Park and using the Alban Way as an out and back route, he completed the run in 34 minutes 26 seconds for, not only 23rd position, but also a massive PB.

Hannah Frank was the 36th female while Peter Harvey was fifth in the over 50 category and 61st overall, five places behind Thomas Wackett.

Denys Baudry and Stuart Mann chose a little bit further afield to run and just that touch longer as well as they competed in the Dorney Lake Marathon.

And the pair locked out the top two positions in the M70 category with times of three hours 43 minutes and 3:51 respectively.

The club are starting to slowly grind back towards normality with the return of club running too but they will keep the AGM, set for April 19, as a virtual event.