Garden City Runners enjoy welcome distraction of snow in latest exploits
- Credit: GCR
Those Garden City Runners who picked Sunday as one of their running days this week enjoyed more than they bargained for - as snow blanketed Welwyn Hatfield.
The much needed distraction saw some GCRs either getting caught in it or trying to avoid it. Others deliberately ventured out to get covered in the snow, build snowmen and various snow sculptures.
Some also took the opportunity to repeat a run leaders' challenge, originally set during the first lockdown.
The club were challenged to get pictures of themselves with the nine new signs welcoming people to Welwyn Garden City.
Some of the questions posed were how many could you get in an hour or could you tick them all off in the space of a week?
Louise Beale, Katy Healy, Richard Somerset and Lee Mansfield are among the first few for snapping all nine.
Ben Robinson saw his opportunity to run the 12-hour Flitch Way challenge this weekend cancelled but that didn't stop him racking up the miles.
Instead he opted to put in a 40-mile effort between Welwyn Garden City and Luton.