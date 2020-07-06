Advanced search

Medals of all shapes and sizes down at Garden City Runners

PUBLISHED: 16:19 07 July 2020

Louisa Forte with her winning medal design for the Garden City Runners MWLockdown Series.

Medals dominated the week for Garden City Runners.

Dave Heal collected probably the biggest of his substantial collection.

Dave Heal collected probably the biggest of his substantial collection.

The marathon and ultra-running ace was at it again, earning the prize for his fifth virtual marathon at Marston Vale Country Park on Friday.

The route was set by Go Running events and the oversized medal was one of just 100 made.

Heal said: “I must say it’s probably one of the heaviest medals I’ve encountered, and three days after the race, my neck still hurts from wearing it.”

The second medal saw Louisa Forte win the club’s design competition, open to juniors, member’s children and grandchildren and started to run alongside their virtual Midweek Lockdown League.

The winning design incorporated so many features of the months spent indoors and came in the shape of a padlock.

On hearing she was the winner, Louisa said: “I’m really happy and can’t wait to see it for real. The padlock was for lockdown and the rainbow shows happiness and that everything will be ok again.

“I also wanted to show someone running on their own in the countryside.

“I hope everyone likes it.”

There were a number highly commended by the judges with certificates going to Abigail Cavill, Lottie McCallum, Jensen Gibson, Rose Sloan, Leola Hammond, Alban Wadley, Paige Wadley, Alice Lynn, Laila Button, Zachary Guy-Forte and Scarlett Forte.

GCRs’ Jane Molloy said: “We are so proud to have this unique memento. Many thanks to all the children who took part.”

Race four of the league saw runners tackle a hilly 10k off-road course of their choosing and 107 took part in total, the highest so far.

Juliet Vine repeated her first place from race three with joint second going to Martha Hall and Elizabeth Parry.

For the men Bruce Judge was first over the distance with James Huish and Paul Guy second and third.

The king of the mountains looked to be going to Sam Smith with 1,495 feet of climbing until Nick Genever’s ascent of a hill near Tewin took him to 1,568 feet.

The queen was Rachael Everard with 624ft in her 10k.

This was the final scoring round of the event and means Vine and Hall share the top step for the women with two wins each while Becca Hayden was third.

Huish was the men’s winner ahead of Jones and Guy.

