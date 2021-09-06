Endurance training pays off as Garden City Runners impress at St Albans Stampede

Published: 10:38 AM September 6, 2021

Garden City Runners were out in force at the 12-hour St Albans Stampede. - Credit: STEVEN PASTON/PA

Garden City Runners fielded a strong team at the St Albans Stampede, a 12-hour endurance event.

Runners, competing either solo or in teams of two, four or eight, had to complete laps of a four-mile trail and woodland course around Heartwood Forest, starting at 9am.

Rachel Hickey went solo, running seven laps in six hours 54 seconds while Rebecca Lewis did nine and Kath Evans three.

Charlotte Jones also took part in the solo race while GCR had four teams in the four-person category.

Neil Hume, Justin Hill, Paul Guy and Steve Edwards finished second overall out of 28 teams, with 26 laps finished in 11:52:44, while Rebecca Barden, Nikki Cowen, Hannah Frank and Stuart Whitford came fifth (21 laps), one place ahead of Nikki Donaghey, Anna Lillie, Terry Fowler and Sharon Threlfall (21 laps).

Jane Molloy, Emma Dempster, Jane Molloy and John Warden managed 16 laps, the last completed 30 seconds before the cut-off.

Dominic Thomas had two firsts to celebrate when he took on the Wrexham Half Marathon.

As a new arrival in Welwyn Garden City, this was his first time representing the club and his first organised half marathon, which he finished in 1:32:29.