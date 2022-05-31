Garden City Runners extend Midweek Road Race League lead in comprehensive style

Garden City Runners gather before round two in Division Two of the Midweek Road Race League at Ware. - Credit: GCR

Garden City Runners extended their lead at the top of the Midweek Road Race League with another commanding performance.

Round two of the Division Two fixtures was at Ware and GCRs, having taken a maximum 12 points in the opening match at Stevenage, went on to grab a further 11 after the next 10k.

In total they had 104 involved and although the men were edged out by 22 points by the hosts, the ladies took the win meaning the Welwyn club are now six points clear of Royston Runners with Ware Joggers in third.

Juliet Vine led the women home with a second place while Anna Ward, Martha Hall, Zoe Stephens and Caroline Hale all made the top 10.

The leading male finisher was Dan Pudner in 10th with team-mates Herbie Hopkins and Peter Harvey filling the next two spots.

The vets teams are also doing the business with both the men and women taking maximum points for the second race in succession.

Round three is at Harlow on Wednesday with round four at Royston on June 30.