Garden City Runners go long through puddles and mud
- Credit: GCR
The decision of some Garden City Runners to tackle very long runs may not have seemed a good idea when faced with the weather.
James Huish, Kath Evans and Tom Wackett tackled the Lea Valley 50k Ultramarathon, starting at Gosling Stadium and heading to Hackney.
It was already going to be tough, Huish having never run further than 32km before, but a knee-deep navigation of a very wet Cole Green Way underpass didn't help.
In the end though he finished in four hours two minutes for 24th overall while Evans clocked 6:51.
Wackett managed 38k in 3:05 before bowing out.
Barbara Kubis-Labiak meanwhile completed the 86km Race to the King along a muddy South Downs Way from Goodwood Racecourse to Winchester Cathedral.
She finished in 13:39:05.
David Heal meanwhile had two runs, his 81st marathon, a grassy run at Denbie’s Wine Estate near Dorking, in 5:35:24 and a trail half-marathon near Cambridge in 2:45:06.
It was his 112th 13.1-mile run.