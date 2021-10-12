Garden City Runners continue with marathon exploits one week on from London
- Credit: GCR
Following Garden City Runners' efforts around the streets of London, their latest exploits were a case of bring me more marathons.
Sarah Halliday and her daughter Hannah Dickinson conquered the Eden Marathon, a hilly but scenic run round the Eden Project in Cornwall.
The pair had to wade through streams before finishing in a time of four hours 54 minutes.
Several ventured to Manchester for their 26.2-mile fix.
Katy Healy finished the run despite an injury sustained at the 16-mile point, finishing in a still respectable 4:06:07.
Sally Laflin (4:12:20), Chris Poole (4:13:20) and Sofie Marchant (4:16:52), running her first marathon post baby, were the others in the north-west.
David Heal's charge towards 100 marathons continued at Colchester Zoo, with a half-marathon chosen to give the legs a slight breather.
He ran the Colchester Zoo Stampede, his 123rd half marathon, finishing in 2:00:45.
He said: "I wished the lions and tigers had scared me a bit more as I was so close to going under two hours.
"But it was still a PB for half marathons this year so I’m happy with that.”