Garden City Runners continue with marathon exploits one week on from London

Published: 3:45 PM October 12, 2021

Sarah Halliday (right) and daughter Hannah Dickinson ran the Eden Marathon at the Eden Project in Cornwall. - Credit: GCR

Following Garden City Runners' efforts around the streets of London, their latest exploits were a case of bring me more marathons.

Sarah Halliday and her daughter Hannah Dickinson conquered the Eden Marathon, a hilly but scenic run round the Eden Project in Cornwall.





The pair had to wade through streams before finishing in a time of four hours 54 minutes.

Several ventured to Manchester for their 26.2-mile fix.





Katy Healy finished the run despite an injury sustained at the 16-mile point, finishing in a still respectable 4:06:07.

Sally Laflin (4:12:20), Chris Poole (4:13:20) and Sofie Marchant (4:16:52), running her first marathon post baby, were the others in the north-west.

David Heal of Garden City Runners with his medal from the Colchester Zoo Stampede. - Credit: GCR

David Heal's charge towards 100 marathons continued at Colchester Zoo, with a half-marathon chosen to give the legs a slight breather.

He ran the Colchester Zoo Stampede, his 123rd half marathon, finishing in 2:00:45.

He said: "I wished the lions and tigers had scared me a bit more as I was so close to going under two hours.

"But it was still a PB for half marathons this year so I’m happy with that.”