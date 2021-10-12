News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Garden City Runners continue with marathon exploits one week on from London

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 3:45 PM October 12, 2021   
Sarah Halliday (right) and daughter Hannah Dickinson ran the Eden Marathon at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Sarah Halliday (right) and daughter Hannah Dickinson ran the Eden Marathon at the Eden Project in Cornwall.

Following Garden City Runners' efforts around the streets of London, their latest exploits were a case of bring me more marathons.

Sarah Halliday and her daughter Hannah Dickinson conquered the Eden Marathon, a hilly but scenic run round the Eden Project in Cornwall.


The pair had to wade through streams before finishing in a time of four hours 54 minutes.

Several ventured to Manchester for their 26.2-mile fix.


Katy Healy finished the run despite an injury sustained at the 16-mile point, finishing in a still respectable 4:06:07.

Sally Laflin (4:12:20), Chris Poole (4:13:20) and Sofie Marchant (4:16:52), running her first marathon post baby, were the others in the north-west.

David Heal of Garden City Runners with his medal from the Colchester Zoo Stampede.

David Heal of Garden City Runners with his medal from the Colchester Zoo Stampede.

David Heal's charge towards 100 marathons continued at Colchester Zoo, with a half-marathon chosen to give the legs a slight breather.

He ran the Colchester Zoo Stampede, his 123rd half marathon, finishing in 2:00:45.

He said: "I wished the lions and tigers had scared me a bit more as I was so close to going under two hours.

"But it was still a PB for half marathons this year so I’m happy with that.”

Welwyn Garden City News

