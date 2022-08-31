Garden City Runners find new and exciting challenges
- Credit: GCR
Garden City Runners got themselves out and about with plenty of different challenges.
Karen and Nick Atkinson took on a RAF Museum double, starting at Hendon on Saturday morning with a 10k before heading to Cosford for another run over the distance.
They paced their efforts over both days and finished with three seconds of the other, both a minute over the hour.
Peter Jasko meanwhile completed the Dorney Lake Triathlon, his first in the sport.
He finished the standard distance, which involves a 1.5km swim, a 38km bike ride and a 10k run, in two hours 45 minutes 58 seconds.
There were good efforts at parkruns on Saturday morning too.
Rob Hughes completed his 250th event at Mura di Lucca in Italy.
He said: "It was a lovely venue for my 250th parkrun, run entirely round the top of the city walls."
Paul Guy was second overall at Westmill and Justin Hill fourth while Daniel Pudner was third overall at Gladstone.
Lauren Potter was fourth lady at Moors Valley and Vicky Rogers was eighth at Panshanger.