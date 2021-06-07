News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Garden City Runners happy with Herts Half Marathon outing despite heat and hills

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 7:15 PM June 7, 2021   
Garden City Runners with medals at the Hertfordshire Half at Knebworth

There were plenty from Garden City Runners both running and marshalling at the Hertfordshire Half Marathon. - Credit: GCR

It was hilly, it was hot but Garden City Runners thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the Hertfordshire Half Marathon.

With a start and finish at Knebworth House, the undulating course took the runners through country lanes which were completely closed off to traffic for the event.

In total there was more than a thousand pounding the roads with Chris Jones the first over the line for GCR in 13th place in a time of one hour 19 minutes 32 seconds.

Jack Tann was 38th and Peter Harvey 40th, both under the 1:30 mark, while Chris Eland, James Dunmore, Mattie Labiak, Steve Edwards, Richard Robinson, Nick Sawyer, Stuart Mann, Paul Gatens and Sofie Marchant all beat two hours, Edwards' time of 1:38:42 also a PB.

Robert Saville, Thomas Parmley, Matthew Hunt, Barbara Kubis-Labiak, Ann Hayden, Louise Smith and Kath Evans also finished the course.

Michael Scutt meanwhile tackled the 10k at the event, finishing in 57:37.

Each finisher received a customised medal and T-shirt with most delighted to be running actual events again despite the toughness of the course and conditions,

Most Read

  1. 1 Welwyn Garden City gets its own outdoor seating for the summer
  2. 2 CCTV released after thousands of pounds of vitamins and supplements stolen
  3. 3 Christie Frewin's mother calls for 'thorough investigation' into police conduct
  1. 4 New mayor appointed for Welwyn Hatfield
  2. 5 National Fish and Chip Day: What are your favourite chippies in Welwyn Hatfield?
  3. 6 Wellbeing tour bus set to visit Hatfield this month
  4. 7 Classic Ibiza organisers issue ticket warning ahead of this summer's Hatfield concert
  5. 8 Missing Hatfield man found safe
  6. 9 Burglary arrests after men run across M25 to evade police
  7. 10 Fast and Furious 9 cars motor into Hatfield for movie's opulent tuner party
Athletics
Welwyn Garden City News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alex Staines murderer

Killer jailed for harrowing murder of Christie Frewin

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Cathy Asher Slimming World

‘Inspiring’ slimmer opens up about weight loss journey

Dan Mountney

person
Bike marking event in Welwyn Garden City a success

Missing 24-year-old from Hatfield found safe

Dan Mountney

person
Jane Skinner

Snapped trees will take months to be replaced

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus