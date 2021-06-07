Garden City Runners happy with Herts Half Marathon outing despite heat and hills

Published: 7:15 PM June 7, 2021

There were plenty from Garden City Runners both running and marshalling at the Hertfordshire Half Marathon. - Credit: GCR

It was hilly, it was hot but Garden City Runners thoroughly enjoyed themselves at the Hertfordshire Half Marathon.

With a start and finish at Knebworth House, the undulating course took the runners through country lanes which were completely closed off to traffic for the event.

In total there was more than a thousand pounding the roads with Chris Jones the first over the line for GCR in 13th place in a time of one hour 19 minutes 32 seconds.

Jack Tann was 38th and Peter Harvey 40th, both under the 1:30 mark, while Chris Eland, James Dunmore, Mattie Labiak, Steve Edwards, Richard Robinson, Nick Sawyer, Stuart Mann, Paul Gatens and Sofie Marchant all beat two hours, Edwards' time of 1:38:42 also a PB.

Robert Saville, Thomas Parmley, Matthew Hunt, Barbara Kubis-Labiak, Ann Hayden, Louise Smith and Kath Evans also finished the course.

Michael Scutt meanwhile tackled the 10k at the event, finishing in 57:37.

Each finisher received a customised medal and T-shirt with most delighted to be running actual events again despite the toughness of the course and conditions,