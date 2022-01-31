Garden City Runners kick off racing calendar in style

The Garden City Runners kicked off this year’s racing calendar in style with medals at the Fred Hughes 10 in St Albans.

The undulating 10-mile road race poses a challenge for racers, but Chris Jones ran his fir sub-hour 10k to finish 29th, while Chris Eland ran in 60:46, winning silver in the Herts County MV50 competition as he was just pipped at the line for first place.

Peter Harvey was 58th in a time of 62:44 and won bronze in the Herts County MV50 category, and Neil Hume came 64th in 63:34, with the speedy quartet winning silver in the Herts County Vets Men’s team event.

For the ladies, Rebecca Barden won silver in the Herts County Vets FV55 race and was third overall in her age group in 1:16:30.