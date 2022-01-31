News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Garden City Runners kick off racing calendar in style

person

Dan Mountney

Published: 9:24 PM January 31, 2022
Garden City Runners

Garden City Runners at the Fred Hughes 10. - Credit: Garden City Runners

The Garden City Runners kicked off this year’s racing calendar in style with medals at the Fred Hughes 10 in St Albans.

The undulating 10-mile road race poses a challenge for racers, but Chris Jones ran his fir sub-hour 10k to finish 29th, while Chris Eland ran in 60:46, winning silver in the Herts County MV50 competition as he was just pipped at the line for first place.

Peter Harvey was 58th in a time of 62:44 and won bronze in the Herts County MV50 category, and Neil Hume came 64th in 63:34, with the speedy quartet winning silver in the Herts County Vets Men’s team event.

For the ladies, Rebecca Barden won silver in the Herts County Vets FV55 race and was third overall in her age group in 1:16:30.

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Myra Coutinho-Lopez

Herts Live News | Exclusive

Seriously injured assault victim waited FOUR hours in ambulance outside...

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Hunters Bridge cycling

New Welwyn Garden City cycling improvements to be simulated

Dan Mountney

person
CGI of the Link Drive high rise flats development from Queensway, Hatfield, Hertfordshire.

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Plans to build 80 new flats in Hatfield approved

Matthew Smith, Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Outside Lister Hospital in Stevenage

Lister Hospital

Former nurse at Stevenage's Lister Hospital struck off

Louise McEvoy

Author Picture Icon