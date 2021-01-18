Garden City Runners brave lots of mud to tackle fourth round of their winter cross-country series
- Credit: CAROLINE HUGHES
Garden City Runners had to brave rain and a lot of mud as they tackled round four of their own winter cross-country series.
In total 79 took part in what was penned as a five-mile out and back course along Cole Green Way.
However, closure of part of the route as well as lockdown advice meant runners instead chose
their own routes, with the only rules being it must be five miles long and primarily off road.
Panshanger Park, the Ayot Greenway and fields near Tewin all proved to be popular choices with the better times being clocked on Thursday and Friday.
Those who waited until the weekend had less-favourable under-foot conditions.
Juliet Vine was the fastest woman with a time of 36 minutes 55 seconds, with Nicki Don (39:28) and Martha Hall (40:53) completing the top three.
The corresponding trio for the men was led by Bruce Judge with a time of 31:18. Chris Jones was second (31:44) and Peter Harvey third (33:44).
