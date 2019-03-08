Garden City Runners endure tough conditions in 24-hour challenge

Garden City Runners took on the Endure 24 challenge in Reading. Archant

A number of Garden City Runners picked up the gauntlet for a gruelling challenge as they battled the Endure 24.

In total 22 from the club took on the event in Reading, which sees teams of runners tackle continuous five-mile laps over a 24-hour period.

And the three teams, who had to battle tough muddy terrain and interchangeable weather, managed to complete 34, 30 and 23 laps respectively.

Far more genteel was the selection of parkruns competed in, with GCRs turning up to 20 different locations.

A number travelled serious distances with Paul Gatens running in Groe, Wales, Laura Doogan heading to Falcarragh, Ireland, and Fredi Gillberti in Milan.

The prize for the furthest though went to Mattie Labiak who raced the Rec Plex North Parkrun in Florida.

Closer to home Neil Hume was second overall and Rebecca Barden third female at Ellenbrook Fields in Hatfield.