Garden City Runners in dominant mood as latest parkrun tour takes them to Jersey Farm

A short journey helped boost the numbers as Garden City Runners' latest parkrun tour took them to Jersey Farm in St Albans.

Jennifer Williams proudly shows her graduation medal with Charlotte Jones and Karen Atkinson after completing Garden City Runners' Couch-to-5K beginner's course. Jennifer Williams proudly shows her graduation medal with Charlotte Jones and Karen Atkinson after completing Garden City Runners' Couch-to-5K beginner's course.

In total 27 made the trip to an undulating course and there was the usual glut of personal bests and fine results.

Paul Guy led the way with one of each, a PB of 18 minutes 21 seconds earning him first place, while behind GCR were equally as dominant, filling seven places in the top 10.

James Huish was hot on his heels as was Daniel Pudner, Rob Casserley, Justin Hill, Andrew Holt and Richard Somerset.

Pudner and Somerset also bagged themselves PBs with times of 19:24 and 20:44 respectively.

There was a double celebration too for Yvonne Jones who finished as the third lady in what was her 50th parkrun.

Jennifer Williams meanwhile was running her first.

She is a graduate of the most recent Couch-to-5K beginners' programme but was unable to attend the graduation at Panshanger.

She finished the course in 30:48 and was presented with her graduation medal, thanking Rob Cartwright for his support on the way round.

The next trip in the tourism series will be at Rickmansworth on September 7.

Elsewhere the club had 36 more members taking to the fields elsewhere on Saturday morning with 21 of them at Ellenbrook Fields where Pieter Vermeesch and Neil Hume were separated by just two seconds as they battled to first and second.

Martha Hall was the first lady and sixth overall at Wyre Forest in Worcestershire while Steve Grout and Asa Moberg Grout headed across the Channel to Lac de Divonne on the French-Swiss border.

However, the prize for most exotic parkrun went to Johan Preis who ran at Bapsfontein in South Africa.

Back home there were PBs for Bernhard Trummer at Alexandra Palace and Jim Forrester at Panshanger.

Ryan Kean meanwhile was third on his first outing at Letchworth.

A handful of GCRs took part in the St Albans 10k on Sunday with Martha Hall finishing third lady overall in 39:42.

Peter Lapthorne's recovery from injury continued with a time of 1:10:15.