Garden City Runners' Dave Heal joins 100 marathon club

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:15 AM December 1, 2021
Garden City Runners' Dave Heal with one of his many marathon medals.

Garden City Runners' Dave Heal with one of his many marathon medals. - Credit: GCR

Garden City Runners very own long-distance running man has notched a famous landmark - one hundred marathons.

Dave Heal reached the target at the Phoenix Running Club's riverside marathon at Walton-on-Thames, clocking a time of  five hours 23 minutes seven seconds.

He was presented with his 100 marathon club vest by ultramarathon runner Rik Vercoe who, in 2013, set the British record for the most marathons completed in 365 days, running 152 races at marathon distance and above.

Heal said: "It's an honour to bring another 100 marathon club membership to Garden City Runners. I feel enormously proud to have done this journey."

Away from the arduous nature of 26-mile running, plenty from the club made the short journey to the University of Hertfordshire for the Hatfield 5.

Starting and finishing at the College Lane campus, the course used paths and pavements around south Hatfield with some fast times.

James Huish was the first GCR to finish in 28th with Rebecca Barden the first female.

Steve Ellerd-Elliott ran a PB of 32:22 while Jen Williams' 42:04 took nearly three minutes of her previous fastest five-miler.

Athletics
Welwyn Garden City News

