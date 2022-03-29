Garden City Runners hail golden oldies at Herts Championships

Garden City Runners combined to bring home gold from the Herts Vets Cross-Country Championships at Trent Park.

Bruce Judge, Peter Harvey, Richard Somerset and Lee Mansfield won the MV50 team prize, while Judge added individual bronze.

Stuart Mann took silver in the MV70 category, while Chris Eland, Paul Guy, Andrzej Gasiorowski and Herbie Hopkins joined forces for MV40 team silver.

For the women, Martha Hall was first V45 to finish, Veronica Shadbolt the second FV55 and the women's team including Yvonne Jones were first FV45.

Becca Hayden was back in action at the 321 six-hour ultra around Marston Moretaine in Bedford.

And she had plenty to celebrate after finishing as first female, running the furthest distance and clocking a 50k personal best.

"It was a pretty flat route which led me to go out a bit too fast," she said.

"Weather conditions were perfect and I was soon clocking up the miles. I managed to do the marathon distance in three hours 50 minutes, then chose to slow down a bit for the last few laps.

"I was worried about getting injured, my legs were becoming increasingly stiff!

"I finished running just over 35 miles in five hours 20 minutes."

Garden City Runners Becca Hayden - Credit: GCR

A small group took on 10k and half marathon distances at the Lee Valley Run Fest, with Ali Riza Eroglu (48.38) first home over the short distance for third in the V60 group.

Karen Atkinson clocked 57.08 for second V60, while Carol Reid ran 58.36 and Shena Lancaster finished in 59.21 as fourth V60.

Johan Preis smashed his half marathon best by over eight minutes to finish in 1:36.23 and fifth V50, while Lee Wood's 1:48.33 was another personal best.

Thomas Parmley (2:05.07) and David Selwood (2:14.22) also represented GCR.

Sean Bowen completed the 20-mile race at the Running Grand Prix at Bedford Autodomre in 2:44.15 for second in the V55 group, while several others tackled parkruns.

Thomas Buzzard was first at Westmill in 19.06, as Steve Edwards (22.16) finished sixth, and Dan Pudner celebrated his birthday with third at Wimpole Estate in 18.17.

Others, Panshanger: Tom Wackett 19.32, Steve Ellerd-Elliott 19.59, Stu Whitford 21.51, Helen Stafford 22.53, Hannah Frank 24.28.

Harlow: Sharon Stephens 29.31, Peter Lapthorne 30.57, Debbie Pierson 33.00, Caroline O'Dwyer 34.10, Willow Gibson 34.17.















