Garden City Runners tackle now annual centenary jaunt round the town

Garden City Runners took part in their annual event round the WGC Centenary Way. - Credit: GCR

Garden City Runners have held their now annual charge around the town as they completed the WGC Centenary Run.

The Centenary Way is a 20.20km circular route that was designed to fit in with the interrupted centenary celebrations.

In total 63 from the club took on the challenge, running in a clockwise direction, using a staggered start to ease the congestion on the popular path.

The quickest to finish was Herbie Hopkins who completed the run, the equivalent of 12.5 miles, in one hour 26 minutes 25 seconds.

Peter Harvey was second on the unofficial podium in 1:29:23 with Rob Casserley just four seconds behind.

Helen Stafford led the women home in 1:48:02 with Belinda McGinley second in 1:54:11 and Sophie Packman third in 1:57:08, just pipping Alex Faulkner by 12 seconds.

Richard Somerset, one of the organisers, said :"The staggered start worked well so we could all finish at approximately the same time. We will most likely run this event again next time, but possibly anti-clockwise.

"Thanks to Pete for being my co-organiser, to Sue and Chris for timekeeping and to Holly and Caroline for handing out much needed water at the drinks station at Tewinbury Farm."