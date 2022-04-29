Garden City Runners tackle now annual centenary jaunt round the town
- Credit: GCR
Garden City Runners have held their now annual charge around the town as they completed the WGC Centenary Run.
The Centenary Way is a 20.20km circular route that was designed to fit in with the interrupted centenary celebrations.
In total 63 from the club took on the challenge, running in a clockwise direction, using a staggered start to ease the congestion on the popular path.
The quickest to finish was Herbie Hopkins who completed the run, the equivalent of 12.5 miles, in one hour 26 minutes 25 seconds.
Peter Harvey was second on the unofficial podium in 1:29:23 with Rob Casserley just four seconds behind.
Helen Stafford led the women home in 1:48:02 with Belinda McGinley second in 1:54:11 and Sophie Packman third in 1:57:08, just pipping Alex Faulkner by 12 seconds.
Richard Somerset, one of the organisers, said :"The staggered start worked well so we could all finish at approximately the same time. We will most likely run this event again next time, but possibly anti-clockwise.
Most Read
- 1 Missing 12-year-old Nadia from Welwyn has been found
- 2 Drug dealer ran cottage industry from Welwyn Garden City flat
- 3 Arrest after attack leaves victim in his 50s with 'part of his ear missing'
- 4 Public warned of health risk after hazardous caterpillars found
- 5 Town founder's great grand-daughter is special guest at Welwyn Garden City protest march
- 6 What's on this May Bank Holiday 2022: 7 things to do and places to go in Hertfordshire
- 7 Controversial Local Plan pulled by council
- 8 Hatfield puppy requires expensive treatment to stay alive
- 9 Commercial waste bonfires to be investigated after residents complain of ‘chemical smell’
- 10 Teenager arrested after boy chased with knife in Welwyn Garden City
"Thanks to Pete for being my co-organiser, to Sue and Chris for timekeeping and to Holly and Caroline for handing out much needed water at the drinks station at Tewinbury Farm."