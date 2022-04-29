News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Sport

Garden City Runners tackle now annual centenary jaunt round the town

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 12:23 PM April 29, 2022
Garden City Runners took part in their annual event round the WGC Centenary Way.

Garden City Runners took part in their annual event round the WGC Centenary Way. - Credit: GCR

Garden City Runners have held their now annual charge around the town as they completed the WGC Centenary Run.

The Centenary Way is a 20.20km circular route that was designed to fit in with the interrupted centenary celebrations.

In total 63 from the club took on the challenge, running in a clockwise direction, using a staggered start to ease the congestion on the popular path.

The quickest to finish was Herbie Hopkins who completed the run, the equivalent of 12.5 miles, in one hour 26 minutes 25 seconds.

Peter Harvey was second on the unofficial podium in 1:29:23 with Rob Casserley just four seconds behind.

Helen Stafford led the women home in 1:48:02 with Belinda McGinley second in 1:54:11 and Sophie Packman third in 1:57:08, just pipping Alex Faulkner by 12 seconds.

Garden City Runners took part in their annual event round the WGC Centenary Way.

Garden City Runners took part in their annual event round the WGC Centenary Way. - Credit: GCR

Richard Somerset, one of the organisers, said :"The staggered start worked well so we could all finish at approximately the same time. We will most likely run this event again next time, but possibly anti-clockwise.

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing 12-year-old Nadia from Welwyn has been found
  2. 2 Drug dealer ran cottage industry from Welwyn Garden City flat
  3. 3 Arrest after attack leaves victim in his 50s with 'part of his ear missing'
  1. 4 Public warned of health risk after hazardous caterpillars found
  2. 5 Town founder's great grand-daughter is special guest at Welwyn Garden City protest march
  3. 6 What's on this May Bank Holiday 2022: 7 things to do and places to go in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 Controversial Local Plan pulled by council
  5. 8 Hatfield puppy requires expensive treatment to stay alive
  6. 9 Commercial waste bonfires to be investigated after residents complain of ‘chemical smell’
  7. 10 Teenager arrested after boy chased with knife in Welwyn Garden City

"Thanks to Pete for being my co-organiser, to Sue and Chris for timekeeping and to Holly and Caroline for handing out much needed water at the drinks station at Tewinbury Farm."

Athletics
Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

The World Food Festival is back in Welwyn Garden City, giving you two days of delicious food and drink to devour.

Food and Drink

World Food Festival set to return after two years

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City Football Club have been denied their place in the Southern League Division One Central play-offs

Football

Heartbreak for WGC as they are blocked from Southern League play-offs

Neil Metcalfe

Author Picture Icon
A silver police car in a car park.

Stevenage Magistrates Court

Welwyn Garden City man charged with making indecent child images

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
St Albans Magistrates' Court.

The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon